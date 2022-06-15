Best club for David Raum? Several possibilities!

With a 5-2 victory over Italy, the German national team achieved its first victory on the fourth day of the 2022/23 Nations League and after three previous 1-1 draws in Italy, against England and in Hungary, the current international match period. Still with one positive feeling it ended. David Raum played his part in the success against the European champions, which was not expected with such clarity.

The fact that Raum was not only in the starting line-up for the third time in a row, but also stayed on the field for more than 90 minutes against England, Hungary and now Italy, allows for the conclusion that the 24-year-old is currently the number one on the left side of defense in the DFB -Elf is. While Thilo Kehrer was allowed to play as a left-back in the first game of the current tournament in Bologna against Italy, which of course not only looked good when he conceded a goal against elevator pitcher Wilfried Gonto, Raum also made a lasting impression. Regarding the 2022 World Cup in November and December, Qatar recommended a Germany squad.

Held in Hoffenheim until 2026

Anyway, Raum got ahead of Kehrer, Benjamin Henrichs, who can also be used on the left, and Robin Goossens, Christian Gunther and Marcel Halstenberg, who are not yet nominated. Although the Nuremberg native, who only moved from SpVgg Greuther Fürth to Kraichgau on a free transfer last summer, extended his contract at Hoffenheim in January until 2026, he is said to have various exit options. There are many statements as to whether there will indeed be an exit clause in the summer of 2022, although Hoffenheim would probably consider regardless of this if another club offered €30m or more in transfer fees.

Borussia Dortmund is very interested, although the German runners-up must first remove one of the alternatives under contract for the position from the payroll before signing a new left-back. Neither Nico Schulz nor Rafael Guerrero will put obstacles in the way of the BVB if a suitable bid comes their way. However, a corresponding offer is not in sight at the moment. The BVB, who has already signed three German internationals at Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi, should be a great option for Raum only because of the prospect of playing regularly in the Champions League.

Are you also interested in Manchester City?

However, BVB may have strong financial competition. As reported by the English portal “90min.com”, Manchester City should also look for a new left-back with space. However, Skyblues’ first choice should be Marc Cucurella of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Whether or not Raum, after only one season in the Bundesliga and shortly before the World Cup finals, moving to a new country and to a team with the highest level of competition in all positions is the right move is at least in doubt. Germany will meet Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in the 2022 World Cup, Group E. If the nine-time national player now leaves Hoffenheim, he will likely be in Dortmund’s direction.