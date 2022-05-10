Best Apps to Record Mobile Screen on iOS and Android

AZ Recorder is one of the most popular recording apps on Google Play. It allows, for example, to broadcast live from a mobile phone to Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. It has many advanced settings such as the possibility to choose the resolution, frames per second or bitrate, to record or not to record the audio captured by the microphone and the possibility to overlay the recording of the selfie camera.

Many mobile phones already include this function in the original Added in Android 10, but either because your smartphone does not have it yet or because the virtual device is not enough for you, we will leave you a list of the best apps to record your mobile screen for iOS and Android.

It aggregates over 50 million downloads in the Google Play Store and does not need root permissions to work. It allows two recording modes: through a persistent notification that will appear on the panel, or through a drop-down menu that will appear in floating bubble mode.

Mobizen

Mobizen is another popular app in the Google Play Store, with more than 100 million downloads so far. It’s a free portable screen recorder, albeit with ads that let you record, capture, and edit videos, games or apps. It offers high quality video resolution and can also capture your reaction with the front camera.

Although there is no live streaming option, it does feature a variety of video editing functions that it offers, such as adding an intro and epilogue or trimming the duration to remove the remaining parts.

XRecorder

XRecorder is another alternative that has already been chosen by more than 100 million Android users who have downloaded it. Like its predecessors, it allows you to record the screen and automatically add your reactions with the front camera, as well as capture audio. It allows you to take screenshots while recording to capture the moment you want with a single tap on the camera icon. Another feature is that it has a countdown timer for recording setting.

Once you’re done recording, it also includes editing tools to cut the video, adjust the speed, add music, add text, or customize it in different ways, even typing text manually using the touch screen.

How to record screen on iOS

If you own an iPhone or iPad, don’t worry, we also have some recommendations for you. These are the best screen recording options for iOS.

QuickTime

One of the best options is the official version from Apple. You can capture exactly what you’re watching on your device and save it as a video file using Apple’s video player, which is only available on their device. For this reason, you have great integration with iPhone and iPad and access to advanced features.

With QuickTime, you can adjust the recording quality and use external audio recorders to create professional audio quality videos.

screen recorder for iphone

The best choice among third-party apps is Screen Recorder for iPhone, which is a versatile app with a lot of video editing tools with great features like video trimming, filters or front camera interactions, as well as basic settings like increasing or decreasing the volume, changing playback speed from Your registration, and more. It also has an Add Audio to Video feature where you can record your voice and add it to your videos or recordings.

Before each recording, you can adjust the recording quality before starting the screenshot. You can easily set HD or Full HD resolution, change bitrate, and set frame rate per second (FPS). It is probably the best free screen recorder for iPhone.