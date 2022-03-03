Best apps to keep track of books and readings

GoodReads allows us to Create lists by type or as needed. For example, the ones you want to buy. Or the ones you want to read. In addition, we can add a book to the library using the mobile camera: just scan the barcode and it will be automatically added to your books. once here, We can choose the shelf on it or we can update the reading progress.

GoodReads is the app par excellence, and Best book tracking app What do you read and what do you want to read about? It has millions of users all over the world and It’s free for Android and iOS devices If you want to organize your library from your mobile phone. In addition, one of the main advantages is that it allows us to add different friends to see what they have read or what they have read.

If you are a good reader, Below you can see some of the best book tracking apps. Not only the ones you read but also the ones you want to read, the ones you want to buy, and the ones you haven’t evaluated yet. We can add comments, meet other people with similar interests, or simply see where it is on the shelf.

When we finish reading, we can rate it and write a review. We can see recommendations based on what we like from the Discover tab or we can set an annual challenge with the number of books we want to read each year. When we add readings, the percentage will be updated.

Wattpad

Wattpad is another great app for reading or the most popular one. One of the best applications for organizing books or comics but also New writers who want to download content for others to read. It has a community of more than 70 million people around the world that allows us to know the opinion of any novel, poem, article, etc.

In addition to introducing you, It is used to organize your titles and works. We add what we have, what we read and what we want to take into account.

Hand Library – Book Organizer

Very eye-catching and visual interface Simulates a real library. This is a manual library. A book organizer where we can create all kinds of folders Scan the ISBN to add the work we want to our library. The goal of the application is to have an inventory, to manage the books we have or those we want, but also to keep track of volumes or novels that we have given to someone.

Easy to handle and allow Set physical shelves via virtual shelves So it is designed for those who have a lot of business to organize and manage at home and if we want to quickly find a specific novel among the mountains of books we have. We can choose to sort by title, series, date, author, year of publication… and we can search for them by keywords or by using their ISBN, for example.

my library

she is one from Most of the basic options with which we can organize books But it is enough if you are looking for something simple with a very simple interface where we will record the readings only by its barcode or ISBN.

There are four categories Allowing us to control what we have hanging, What we read at that moment or those that have already been read but also what we read fourth where we can memorize or record our favorite books of all time. In all of them we can add works, make reviews, rate them, etc.

my book

Although it is less popular, Bookly is another app To “track” or follow the readings. Its goal is to get used to a habit and not just record your books or keep them here for future remembrance. It’s perfect and recommended for teens if you’d like to comment on the practice, for example, or if your New Year’s resolution is to read more and you want to try it out with an app that helps you do just that.

Of course, the application is in English. But Its operation is simple And we just have to click on the “+” to add a new reading. We can search for the book or enter the data. But, as we say, the most interesting point is that it motivates us to read with a stopwatch that records the time we spend doing it. You activate Start Reading and it will mark the time you were reading. You can set monthly challenges for the time or pages that you will score after each period. Once you overcome challenges, we win different prizes and medals.