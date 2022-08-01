Bernard Crippens passed away at the age of 93, farewell to actor Doctor Who

Bernard Krepensactor Doctor from And the womblesHe passed away today at the age of 93His agent confirmed. He worked for seventy years, from theater to television and children’s programmes.

His appearance is celebrated in Doctor fromfirst interpretation Comrade Tom Campbell In the 1966 movie, he then played the role of Wilfried Mott, grandfather of Catherine Tate’s character, Donna Noble. The actor has been known to generations of children: he also played the role of station manager Albert Perks in the 1970 film railway children.

bidder Doctor from Russell T Davis dedicated a long post to him on Instagram remembering him like this: “I am very lucky to have met him. Thanks for everything, old soldier. A legend who left the world.”

He lost his 66-year-old wife Jill last year. Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is indisputable. He was unique, representing the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.” His agent said.

How Actor, comedian, singer and novelistBernard Crippens has tried everything from Shakespeare to Jackanory and Top of the Pops. Born in Oldham in 1928, Crippens dropped out of school at the age of 13 and found work as an assistant theater director at a local theater club, taking on small acting roles before pursuing an apprenticeship at the Oldham Repertory Theatre. The actor was best known in the UK for owning a string of successful records in the 1960s.

In the 1970s, he landed some major roles on the big screen, including that of barman Felix Forsyth fit From Alfred Hitchcock.

Bernard Crippens was also a A storyteller and a skilled story tellerA career that lasted from the 1960s to the 1990s. Recently, the actor Pictures of the last scenes of the special episode of Doctor fromdedicated to the 60th anniversary of the TV seriesWhich we will see on the air in 2023.

