Berlin Amateur Football Awards: Celebrating 1. FC Union and VSG Altglienicke – Sport

Katja Orschmann of 1. FC Union is Berlin’s amateur footballer of the season, VSG Men’s VSG Altglienicke’s Phillip Pointer has been voted for, and Altglienicke coach Karsten Heine has been voted Berlin amateur coach. The Berlin Football Association (BFV) announced on Monday that more than 10,000 Berliners had cast their ballots in the election. Previously, TSG Hoffenheim’s Grischa Prömel, who was still under contract with 1. FC Union last season, was voted Berlin’s professional footballer of the season.

The Philip Pointer (middle) is the great Altglienicke stabilizer. Photo: Imago / Matthias Koch

Orschmann won 53.05% over fellow club Sandra Weihmann (12.05%) and Leyla Aydin of Türkiymspor (8.66). Pointer won 38.06 percent ahead of regional league top scorer Christian Beck from Northeast champion PFC Dynamo (26.70) and Tarik Guzerin of Lichtenberg 47 (10.43).

Karsten Hein managed to defend his title in the last 2019/20 elections with 44.30% and clear wins over Christian Benbenick of BFC Dynamo (22.53%) and Marco Gebhardt of Blau-Weiss 90 (7.23%). (dpa)