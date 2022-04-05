Berchtesgaden: a space for socializing and well-being in the acute geriatrics department of the district clinic

The Berchtesgaden County Clinic project team and Friends of the Berchtesgaden County Clinic inaugurated the new Acute Geriatrics common room from the association’s €20,000 donation (from left): Hermann Lochschmid (Association Secretary), Melanie Schondorfer (site manager, District Clinic) Dr. Medical Doctor Ursula Reichelt (Association President), Simon Amersdorfer (District Clinic Nursing Department), Dr. Medical Director Kornelia Zenker-Wendlinger (District Clinic Medical Director) and Dr. Medical Jitka Ptacek (Senior Physician in Acute Geriatrics). © Corina Nowak-Etopoulos

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the Friends of Kreisklinik Berchtesgaden eV have donated €20,000 to create an oasis of luxury.

The full message:

Berchtesgaarden The acute geriatric team led by Chief Physician Dr. Medical director Jitka Ptacek and care manager Simone Ammersdörfer have been wanting for some time. The Society of Friends of the Berchtesgaden Hospital eV, which has been supporting the district hospital for 20 years with everything that cannot be financed in the general budget, supported this heart project with a donation i.n the amount of 20000 euros Allow. The room has been available to patients since the beginning of March. The official opening took place in the Project Teams Circle.

“Especially now in times when visiting relatives has become difficult, the beautifully designed room is so much fun and offers patients a welcome change from staying in the patient room. We are very grateful to the generous support that made this possible for us,” says Simon Amersdorfer. The lobby is comfortable and comfortably furnished with lots of colour, comfortable seating and armchairs. There is a coffee machine and many activities in the form of books, board games and a cassette recorder from the old days.” A fully equipped kitchenette is also provided for cooking together, training in healthy eating or just plain eating. Enjoy meals in company around the comfortable table.

This revitalizes patients and better prepares them for discharge after acute treatment”, says Senior Physician Dr. Jitka Pettschek. Medical Director of the Berchtesgaden Clinic Dr. Kornelia Zenker-Wendlinger, who has been active in the association for many years, explained the motivation behind the relatively high donation: “It is overdue. The design of this room was way ahead of schedule and it was so important! It was very important to us, and 20,000 euros were made available to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of the foundation of the association. ” The past 20 years, which already Many facilities for staff and patients Created.” Ursula Reichelt, GP and president of the association agrees. “I am very happy that we have been able to do something again that makes everyday clinical life more enjoyable for the patient. For the elderly in particular, who often have to stay longer, the home environment and the opportunity to be in the company of like-minded people is a very important contribution to maintaining or regaining enthusiasm for life.

Corinna Noack-Aetopulos . Press Release