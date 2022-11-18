Benzema could be left out of France’s debut against Australia – Dribbling – Qatar 2022

the recorder Karim Benzemaone of the chosen characters from Francecontinues his training in a mixed way due to the muscle injury he’s been carrying for a month and it’s hard for him to be able to be on Tuesday against Australia in the world champions’ debut. Qatar.

In this context, the star Real Madrid And the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo said that he would reach his debut without recovering in time or participating in the previous friendly matches played by France, which would motivate coach Didier Deschamps to exclude him.

Benzema, 34, who did not play in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which France became world champions, will miss the Australians on Tuesday, but he may join the team in the second match of Group D, on Saturday, November 26. against Denmark.

Another Frenchman who may miss out on a debut is a defender Manchester United Raphael Varane was also affected by a muscle injury and trained on the sidelines with Benzema.

France suffered three casualties before the World Cup – Those from N’Golo Kante, Presnel Kempebe and Christophe Nkunku – while someone like Paul Pogba did not recover in time from an injury that lasted from last August and it was known that he would not arrive.