Benidorm travels to Switzerland with the aim of renting ten

Benidorm (EFE). TM Benidorm The Swiss team Amesetia will visit Zurich this Tuesday (Saalsporthalle Zürich, 6:45 pm), in the second leg of the second round of the European EHF League, without confidence despite the ten goals obtained in the first leg (34-24). I played in Palau last week.

For Fernando Latorre’s team, this is a historic event, as they will play for the first time an official match away from home in Europe, as they were unable to leave Spain in their previous qualifiers for a continental tournament after a false Covid outbreak in their model. .

TM Benidorm, who is just one step away from the group stage, proved to be far superior to Amesetia Zurich in the first leg, but no one at the club trusted an opponent turning around and was able to rack up eight goals. And a deficit in the previous draw against Zabrze, Poland.

The Benidorm team in this match maintains the doubts of the Lithuanian player Rolandas, who has missed the last three matches due to injury, and the Portuguese Ruben Santos.

The Benidorm coach admitted that the difference in favor of his team was “great”, but asked his players to know how to “manage” it because the Swiss team will do everything in their power to get into a draw from the start.

The man from Alicante commented: “We have to focus and wait for the offensive and defensive alternatives they can offer us.”

“You have to know how to manage a tie. The income is big and we want to go to the group stage to make history and really enjoy the European competition.”