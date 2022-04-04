BENEFIT Concert – Regional Music Scene Helps in St. Pultner’s Free: Raum

The regional music scene joins forces for a good cause and organizes a meaningful concert at Frei: Raum.

The music show will open on Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. by St. Polten’s pop-rock band The Attic, who, by the way, will release a music video for their 2021 summer single “All Hers” on Friday, April 8. The music group is supported by Guitarist Roman Cuperwin.

Following the musicians from The Attic, who sing in English, the Gravögl band switched to a Mostviertel dialect, mixing blues and folk.

The dialect also accompanies the audience with concerts by the rock band Nattastoy or the Freischwimma power trio.

Boltner’s Jangoony trio, which transports audiences to the rocking ’90s, will also be heard in Frei: Raum.

Lilienfeld’s musician, Letha, who draws attention to health politics in her deep lyrical lyrics, also sings in favor of refugees.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit SOS Children’s Villages.