Bencic and Golubic lead Switzerland to the final against Australia

Sports to Write, November 12 (EFE). – Both Victoria Golubek and Belinda Bencic confirmed the presence of Switzerland in the third final of the Billie Jean King King Cup in its history, the second in a row, after winning the two singles matches in the semi-final against the Czech Republic.

Regardless of what happens in the already insignificant doubles match, last year’s runner-up Switzerland will battle for the title against Australia, who earlier beat hosts Britain 2-1.

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup will culminate in an unprecedented final, and the Czech team was unable to compete for the cup. He did not win a single set in my singles matches.

In the second duel of the series, Karolina Pliskova gave a sense of response after losing the first set and questioning Bencic. But the Olympic champion responded and flipped the piece to win in two sets and confirm her place in the final.

Bencic, who lost to the Czechs at the last Australian Open, won 6-2 7-6 (6) after one hour and 44 minutes. It’s life insurance for the Heiz Guenthardt team. Bencic has won eight of the nine Billie Jean King Cup matches.

The Olympic champion completed work previously directed by Viktoria Golubic, who won 6-4 over Karolina Mochova in an hour and a half. This was revenge for Helvetian who fell against her rival in Tallinn, this year. The only time it was measured.

The current runner-up in the Billie Jean King Cup will, for the third time, attempt to win the title. In 1998 he was overtaken by Spain. In 2021, Russia won it.

Now he will have Australia as his opponent with whom he will play an unprecedented final. The Ocean team suffered the most against Great Britain (2-1). Storm Sanders and Samantha Stosur, one of the components of the Australian duo, returned their team to the Billie Jean King Cup final after defeating Britain’s Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nichols in the decisive doubles match, which failed to achieve the goal.

Keep reading the story

The Australian team led by Alicia Molik will fight for the title, which they have not won since 1974.

The show between Australia and Britain was bitter until the last point of a dramatic match was resolved in three sets, in a “super break” after two hours and ten minutes of fighting (7-6 (1), 6-7 (5)). .) and 10-6).

Doubles gained all their splendor and ultimate importance after each team won one. The session began with a win for Sanders, who was held as champion in the semi-finals. Despite the level indicated by her ranking, 237 in the WTA, she managed to beat the British, driven by the public, which took a hundred places higher in the women’s rating.

He won 6-4, 7-6 (3) after two hours and six minutes. It was Ocean’s second victory against the European after the appointment they shared in Brisbane two seasons ago.

Australia led within one point of their goal before their main star, their first player, Alja Tomljanovic, came into play. Of Croatian origin, born in Zagreb, the 29-year-old tennis player is ranked 33 in the women’s rankings with four successes in her career.

But Harriet Dart has shown that she is a tennis player made for this competition. As it showed against Spain on the last day of the group stage, Britain flew in two sets (7-6 (3) and 6-2), leaving its opponent without options after one hour and 51 minutes of the meeting.

To this date in Glasgow, Tomljanovic had always defeated the British. He did it in Nottingham three years ago and most recently, in 2022 in Toronto.

Dart gave life to the local team that equalized the fencing and approached the fifth final in its history, the first since 1981 for a team that had never won this competition.

The doubles decided everything. There was no surprise on this occasion, and Australia imposed its determination and wisdom against a seemingly simple opponent who pushed the winners to the limit.

Australia reached the 19th final of the Billie Jean Cup, which will be played against Switzerland.

(c) EFE . Agency