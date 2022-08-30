Bencic after a lot of fighting in the second round

No. 13 seed St. Gallen battles veteran German Andrea Petkovic (WTA 104) despite a mixed performance to win 6:2, 4:6, 6:4. Thursday’s next opponent is Romanian Sorana Cerestia (WTA 37), who She could not win against her in two attempts. Most recently, Bencic lost in three sets in Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Last year’s quarter-finalist and 2019 semi-finalist got off to a lightning start under a 30-degree scorching sun and immediately won the top eight points. Only then did the 34-year-old Petkovic, who will retire in the next few weeks, balance the game. In the second round, Bencic recovered from a deficit of 1:4, but gave it up again.

After a ten-minute thermal break, I took the score to 4:4 before Bencic could use his first break chance. After 2:12 hours, the Olympic champion used the first match ball for a hard-earned victory.

6. Golubek lost at first

On the other hand, Victoria Golubic failed to win the main draw of the US Open at her sixth attempt. The 29-year-old from Zurich, who only qualified for the main draw, lost in the first round to 8th seed American Jessica Pegula in just 65 minutes 2:6, 2:6.

Golubic was inferior in all respects to the daughter of the billionaire Buffalo in the third-largest place in the facility in Flushing Meadows. She made twice as many easy mistakes as Wiener (20:10) and wasn’t able to put Pegula under pressure. It also only got sent three times.

This ended a disappointing Grand Slam year for last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals. In Australia, Paris and New York she lost in the first round, only at Wimbledon she won the match.