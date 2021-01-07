Bells ringing for Trump: his dismissal is on the agenda!

Building Congress Democrats occupy two weeks in the White House by President Donald Trump cardto me seek refuge Renewed his efforts.

According to the report of the British newspaper Daily Mail; While two Democrats have called for Trump to be impeached, the critical name has not ignored that idea.

Hakim Jefferies, who entered the House of Representatives from New York, told ABC News: “When I say that all options are on the table, I mean that all options should be on the table.”

“Donald Trump should be immediately removed by the House of Representatives and fired by the United States as soon as Congress meets,” said Ayana Presley, a member of the House of Representatives in Massachusetts.

We must do it ourselves

In the Democratic House of Representatives, Ilhan Omar, one of the names Trump has targeted, also tweeted that she wrote the accountability clauses. Ilhan Omar stated that the House of Representatives should immediately impeach Trump and impeach him by the US Senate.

Omar said, “We cannot allow him to remain in office. This is a matter of protecting our republic and we must fulfill our oath.”