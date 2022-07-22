Beginning: Everything you need to know about the movie

Director Christopher Nolan Today he is one of the few film authors involved in the realization of blockbuster, artistically and narratively ambitious films and through which he pursues his main thematic interests. titles like The Dark Knight, Interstellar or newer tenet These are just a few examples of filmography based on works that are as complex as they are appreciated. Still one of Nolan’s most beloved films beginning (Here is the review), released in 2010, through which Nolan explores the resilience of time and the world of dreams, giving life to a work that is still the subject of thought and discussion today.

origins beginning It can be found in the early 2000s, after working on it souvenir Nolan became increasingly interested in dreams and how they work. It took years of study and reflection before the director reached the final version of the script, which at this point has taken the form of an action movie in a mental dimension, escaping the logic of reality. The result was a film that broke Nolan’s ambition to provide great entertainment mixed with deep reflections on issues that affect all of humanity.

acclaim from critics and publicly, beginning It has earned $836 million worldwide, and has also won four Oscars (Photography, Special Effects, Sound, and Sound Editing). For fans of Noaln (but not only) it is a movie that should be totally restored. Before proceeding to see the film, it would certainly be worthwhile to deepen some major curiosity related to this. Continuing to read here, it will be possible to find out more details regarding the plot and the cast. Finally, the major streaming platforms containing the movie will also be listed in their catalog.

beginningThe plot and crew of the movie

The hero of the movie is Dominic CopeAn expert in extraction technology, which consists in penetrating the weak mind of those who sleep to steal valuable information. Japanese billionaire Saito He hired Cobb to do the opposite, planting the idea of ​​disrupting his business empire in the mind of his business competitor. For Cobb, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that in return Saito will offer him the opportunity to return to his children in the United States, from which he fled because he was accused of killing his wife. money. Accompanied by his team of ArthurAnd the EamesAnd the Youssef And the Ariana. However, the operation would be more dangerous than one might imagine.

beginning Famous for its international leadership team Leonardo DiCaprio Like Dominic Cope. The actor prepared for the role by studying dreams and their rules, in order to be more credible in his interpretation. Next to him, in the role of his right arm Arthur, there Joseph Gordon – Lovett, who personally performed most of the stunts planned for his character. then there Elliot page In the role of Ariana, the young woman charged with the role of designing dream scenarios. Tom Hardy Playing forger Eames, while Dilip Rao He is the anesthesiologist Joseph. The casting has been completed by the actors Ken Watanabe Like Mr. Saito, Marion Cotillard In those of Mal e Killian Murphy In those rich fisher.

beginning: Explanation of the end

End beginning It is undoubtedly one of the most controversial and debated topics in recent decades. The image of the top spinning at the end of the film is cut short before she can stop, instilling in the viewer the suspicion that Cobb may never have come out of a dream and that his embrace of his children is of his own making. mind _ mind. However, the summit seems to hint at a slowdown and vacillation that leaves us imagining his imminent cessation, and thus also leaves the possibility of Cope succeeding in his mission, and thus actually finding his children.

Leaving these details in suspense, Nolan allows the viewer to imagine his own end, happy or not. However, there is a third way to watch the movie, which is the way you notice that despite transforming his totem to understand whether he was in a dream or not, Cope doesn’t care about this by throwing himself in his arms. children. So the character is no longer interested in knowing if what he’s going through is reality or just a dream, because the only thing that matters is finding the kids and making that reality the only thing possible. So Nolan seems to suggest that, if you so desire, it can all be real.

beginning: Trailer and where to watch the movie in live broadcast and TV

You can take advantage of beginning Thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is actually available in catalogs Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Netflix, Apple iTunes, Now, Amazon Prime Video, Tim Vision. To see it, once you choose the reference platform, simply rent one movie or sign up for a general subscription. This way you will be able to watch it in complete comfort and with the best video quality. The movie is also on TV schedule Thursday July 21 in 21:00 on the channel 20 Mediaset.

source: IMDb