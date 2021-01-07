Because the Twitter limiting Trump is democracy, not censorship – Corriere.it

The most powerful man in the world, Donald Trump, the president of the United States for two more weeks except for surprises, he can’t say everything he thinks on Twitter, the most advanced social network. Censorship? Restricting democracy? Exaggerated? A move by the Democrats? No, the return of the debate between politics and citizens, and the separation between the mediator and the contented, with an intermediary figure historically represented by the press. Even the most powerful man in the world (in fact, above all) has no right to elude paradoxes or walk through shattering facts. A few years ago, we all spoke of social media as the end of the ostracization of mediation especially in favor of politicians who can say what they want directly to the following citizens. The current generation of politicians, not just populists, is living on video messages and live stories. It is no coincidence that philosophically dangerous concepts such as alternative facts or post-facts appear at the same time. Every relative and every opinion. But if we start from the facts, no if we fuel what CNN commentators since yesterday described the man’s dangerous dream: to stay in the White House without winning the election. Today, the most powerful man in the world, after instigating and supporting his most troubled supporters for the occupation of Capitol Hill, the US Parliament (we love you as he said while advising him to go home anyway) finds himself suffering from severe restrictions and yet, the interview that follows him on the networks As social as talking cricket, remember that some of his statements are not true.