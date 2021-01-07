Because the Twitter limiting Trump is democracy, not censorship – Corriere.it

The most powerful man in the world, Donald Trump, the president of the United States for two more weeks except for surprises, he can’t say everything he thinks on Twitter, the most advanced social network. Censorship? Restricting democracy? Exaggerated? A move by the Democrats? No, the return of the debate between politics and citizens, and the separation between the mediator and the contented, with an intermediary figure historically represented by the press. Even the most powerful man in the world (in fact, above all) has no right to elude paradoxes or walk through shattering facts. A few years ago, we all spoke of social media as the end of the ostracization of mediation especially in favor of politicians who can say what they want directly to the following citizens. The current generation of politicians, not just populists, is living on video messages and live stories. It is no coincidence that philosophically dangerous concepts such as alternative facts or post-facts appear at the same time. Every relative and every opinion. But if we start from the facts, no if we fuel what CNN commentators since yesterday described the man’s dangerous dream: to stay in the White House without winning the election. Today, the most powerful man in the world, after instigating and supporting his most troubled supporters for the occupation of Capitol Hill, the US Parliament (we love you as he said while advising him to go home anyway) finds himself suffering from severe restrictions and yet, the interview that follows him on the networks As social as talking cricket, remember that some of his statements are not true.
Churchill paradox
It was not taken for granted for Twitter and founder and CEO Jacques Dorsey to implement such a decision that could be misinterpreted as censorship and which increasingly reminds us of the editorial responsibility of newspapers and the media (the moral and ethical rules that we must remember that the media is a duty rather than a right) . It is also sincere to remember that the media are impeccable with divine truth. Not surprisingly, Winston Churchill’s famous paradox applies to newspapers: they are the worst form of democracy except for all the others. If Twitter’s decision is not an interim one, or an exception, but rather the rule, we can start applying it to new social media as well. It may seem a theoretical debate in the twentieth century that is not in keeping with the times. But the fact that Twitter has actually revived the cherished and old rules of journalism struggling to find its role in society proves otherwise. One question remains: Was it possible to think of an American president in the pre-social era who claimed alone for weeks that he won the elections he lost and is rallying his supporters against Parliament? Even the conservative Fox TV channel in recent days has downloaded it. The right to answer is not the same in a democracy as the right to ask oneself questions.