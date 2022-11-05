Because of a trip to the USA: HSV Zombie’s talent is not in the national team

Also on Sunday against Regensburg (1.30pm, live bar on MOPO.de) they only have seats in the stands. Gatta Bakery and Moritz Heyer can no longer help HSV ahead of the winter break due to torn ligaments. In the meantime, it is clear that both will travel to the United States with the team despite their injuries. Fellow Falun Zombi even decided not to nominate Kosovo U21s for the trip.

The residency in California (November 13-22) is seen internally not only as a marketing measure but also as a team building measure. Of course, it is important to have the largest possible team. In the United States, the group actually conspiring together is supposed to grow even more.

HSV: Zumberi, Jatta and Heyer travel to the US

This is one of the reasons why Zumberi decided not to fly to the U21s in Kosovo and gave the go-ahead for the USA flight. The defender wants to integrate more strongly into the team there.

The other national players will not be there. Laszlo Benz (Slovakia) and Ansi Sohonen (Finland) are likely to be called up to their top national teams.. Ransford Koenigsdorfer hopes to be in Ghana’s World Cup squad. Mario Voskovic (Croatia U21) and William Mikkelprinces (France U19) can also be banned.