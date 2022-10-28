Because JpMorgan and Goldman Sachs don’t want to give up working with Saudi Arabia

Despite the political crisis between the White House and Saudi Arabia, the big names in finance – JpMorgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and others – see huge potential for profit in the kingdom. here because of

Joe Biden’s administration promised revenge Against Saudi Arabia after OPEC + cuts in oil production. But the geopolitical maneuvers of the White House They don’t seem to get much attention On Wall Street, given that major US entrepreneurs — such as Jamie Dimon and David Solomon, president and CEO of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs respectively — would like to continue discussing business with Riyadh and participate in the Future Investment Initiative Summit, which will conclude on October 27 .

It’s a good time for Saudi Arabia

The “Davos in the Desert,” as the conference is called, comes at a convenient time for the Saudi economy, away from the strong tensions with the United States.

Indeed, thanks to high oil prices, the country could show the fastest growth among all the G20 members and would be able to exploit its budget surplus to direct billions to the markets and implement infrastructure projects.

Given the context of the general slowdown in the global economy, Saudi Arabia presents a great opportunity to win over investors.

Blackstone, HSBC, Societe Generale and others

In addition to the above, among the participants in the Future Investment Initiative – writes Bloomberg Also includes Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Moelis & Company founder Ken Mullis, and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio. Noel Quinn, chief executive of HSBC, and Societe Generale Frederic O’Dea have arrived from Europe. The event is also hosting a large delegation from China, with more than eighty senior executives from Chinese companies.

The presence of the Saudi Fund in the United States of America

Prior to this crisis with the White House, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund (called the Public Investment Fund or PIF) was increasing its exposure to the United States by expanding its New York team to manage a portfolio of nearly $40 billion in equities. of US companies, with holdings in BlackRock, JPMorgan and Uber.

What the American Chamber of Commerce wants

Our business relationship [tra Stati Uniti e Arabia Saudita, ndr] It is an important component the win said Steve Lotts, US Chamber of Commerce vice president for Middle East affairs. “American companies operating in a wide range of sectors are growing and succeeding in Saudi Arabia, so it is important that business relationships are insulated from any repercussions of political differences between Washington and Riyadh.”

WHAT JPMORGAN AND FRANKLIN TEMPLETON WILL DO

US bank JPMorgan wants to hire twenty more people by the end of 2022 to add its team in Saudi Arabia, made up of 100 employees (in 2016 the number was less than half).

Investment firm Franklin Templeton plans to open its reference center for the Middle East in Saudi Arabia.

What does the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia want

Saudi Arabia hopes that interest from the financial world will translate into more domestic investment: although foreign direct investment in the country has always increased since 2017 (when the first edition of the Future Investment Initiative was held), they have always directed towards oil. projects. However, Riyadh wants to diversify its economy by de-centralizing crude oil.