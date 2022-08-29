Bayern Munich gains self-confidence during its trip to the United States

In the United States, the people of Munich promoted the global club Bayern Munich. President Herbert Hainer emphasized, “Among other things, we have an event on red against racism, which is a very important topic in America in particular.”

Nagelsmann: “It’s better to stay at home from the coach’s point of view”

However, such a journey is always difficult. “I think it’s understandable from a training perspective that I’d rather stay at home or travel to a real training camp,” said coach Julian Nagelsmann. DC United’s friendlies in Washington and against Manchester City were the only two matches before the Super Cup against RB Leipzig.

Mane and de Ligt get off to a good start

So it was good that the two most prominent newcomers quickly understood what learning by doing was all about. Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt both had a spot in Washington in their new outfit. “It’s always good for self-confidence,” said Serge Gnabry. Defeat against Manchester does not change that.

Bayern Munich also needs ‘some training’

Now is the time to make up for the lost training sessions. “If the platform changes a bit, new players come in and one of the big pillars breaks off, Bayern Munich also needs some training sessions,” the coach explained. You don’t have that and that’s why the week will “necessarily use”.

Lewandowski’s departure even ‘great opportunity’

Even the departure of Robert Lewandowski should not be a shame. For Nagelsmann, it is a “great opportunity”. “We have an opportunity to build Bayern Munich without a striker who can reliably score forty goals,” he explained.

Bayern Munich ‘ready to reinvent itself’

Appropriately, PR sports reporter Toufik Khalil concluded after his trip to the US: After Lewandowski’s departure, Bayern Munich “has become self-confident and ready to rediscover itself”. Even after ten consecutive championships, the Munich residents are “far from complete”. The Munich coach’s declaration corresponds to this: “Yes, it could be more.”