Bayer Leverkusen: Sardar Azmoun – the secret star in the German Bundesliga – the Bundesliga

With the attacker wants Leverkusen attacking the Bavarians. He knows how it’s done: Sardar Azmoun is the Werkself nickname collector! He could have become a volleyball player. Offered by SPORT BILD.

In Germany, many football fans will recognize only his name – in his homeland, you no longer have to explain it. Sardar Azmoun (27) is the secret superstar in the German Bundesliga. He is a popular hero in Iran. With 4.8 million followers on Instagram, he has more than Dortmund’s world champion Mats Hummels (33/4.1 million) – and that’s just a fraction of what you should know about him…

Leverkusen won the title of top scorer in the Russian Premier League 2019/20 (17 goals) before the end of the winter transfer period last January for 2.5 million euros from Zenit St Petersburg. New season preview. Azmon and Bayer initially agreed on a free transfer for the summer.

With the versatile attacking player, Werkself finally got not only the title collector (he won four championships, one cup and two major cups with Zenit in Russia), but also the greatest horse whisperer in the league: Azmoun, whose parents are from Turkmenistan, has 52 (!) Race horses.

They are in Iran and Australia. I bought my first horse when I was 17,” says the player, whose first name is Sardar on his number 9 shirt, to SPORT BILD.

Azmon grew up around horses. When talking about his childhood, International Pack said, “When I was young, my father, grandfather and uncle had horses on their big farm. Horses have always played a big role in our family. With my father’s help, I was able to ride horses at the age of three. That was the beginning of my love for these animals. “.

Azmon confirms that he knows the names of all 52 horses. He is particularly taken with the stallion Serkan: “I love all my horses, but Serkan and his father are my favourite. Serkan is one year old, and he will be racing when he is two.”

Running is the passion of professional football. His family has already won prize money of up to 25,000 euros in the races. But who will take care of the horses while champion Azmon is set to attack Bayern with Leverkusen in Germany? “I have a big farm and its manager in Iran, I have coaches and riders to train and riders to race,” says Russia 2021 Player of the Year.

Azmon is not only an extraordinary personality because of his enthusiasm for equestrian sports. He could have made a career as a volleyball player. Volleyball was and remains an important sport in his family. He himself was a national under-15 player in his country, but then decided to play football. Azmon proved he didn’t forget anything on the net at Leverkusen’s training camp in Zell am See/Kaprun last week, when he showcased his beach volleyball class with his teammates.

Sardar Azmoun joined Leverkusen from St Petersburg in January for €2.5 million. The striker scored 40 goals in 62 international matches with Iran. Photo: Getty Images

After FK Rostov and Zenit, Bayer 04 is the third club that Azmon has started in the Champions League. “Leverkusen is the best team I’ve ever played for,” he asserts. “I have never seen a club operate with such professionalism before, but with great respect for each other. When a new player comes in, he never feels like an outsider. Personally, I immediately felt at home.”

In the Qatar World Cup, an entire country depends on the striker. As the deputy captain, Azmoun is expected to take the Iranians into the round of 16 in the group against England, the United States and Wales. If he succeeds, he won’t be a secret Bundesliga star at the latest.