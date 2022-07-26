Bayer Leverkusen: Bravo talent is needed – Siwan: “There is a solution”

From: 07/26/2022 4:02 PM

Leverkusen football coach Gerardo Sewan has commented on speculation about Iker Bravo’s future and has not ruled out the 17-year-old’s return to Spain.

“The player’s opinion is important, we’ve had discussions with him. A possible solution is up in the air. I would be happy if he stayed there. But if the club and the player feel there is another solution in this, it would be better for his development at the moment, if I think about it,” she quoted. Bild” about the coach saying. According to media reports, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the striker.

Bravo switched from FC Barcelona to the Bundesliga club at the age of 16. According to reports, Leverkusen is now considering a loan or transfer deal with a buyback option. “A year ago we believed in Iker’s qualities, we trusted him and that’s why we got him. But we can already see that this first-team position is currently filled with top-class players. So Iker didn’t come to us for the season he wanted,” Seoane said of the season he wanted, Seoane said. “But our idea is that he can always play for the U19 team and train with us in order to move forward step by step.”