Bautebes trip to Switzerland

After a short visit in Colombia, Paula Galindo is better known by the name TipsOn social networks, he announced that his next destination would be: “A dream come true.” Through the dynamics of questions on Instagram, he asked his followers to guess where his vacation is.

Read on: Pautips first revealed a romantic video of her boyfriend kissing

The destination was neither more nor less than: Switzerland, A country that an influencer has always dreamed of visiting.

On his YouTube channel, he posted a video entitled: “The most beautiful thing in Switzerland”, He explained the experiences in Interlaken, a Swiss city that offers dream-like landscapes.

Gradually, the influencer shows some of the places she went during her stay. First, he visited a store that has been operating for more than 200 years, called “Vanini”; They sell chocolate based foods there. Some of these are: Ice cream, both liquid and molds with ingredients such as nuts.

Galindo also gave us a little tour of his room which has a great view of the mountains. On the same night, Bautibus went with her boyfriend Ronald Moscoso to another city called Grindelwald, where they both ate typical Swiss food on a train.

The next day, he attended the “Top of Europe”, one of the most impressive snowy mountains in the world. Through her camera, she showed how excited she was to see this scene, as well as to learn to skate.

After a few days in those lands, the Colombian was currently in Los Angeles, California, apparently for business affairs.

Continue reading: This is how Baoutipus recovered from his eating disorder

Baoutibes’ ex-boyfriend confirms his relationship with Nancy Loaiza

These are the most popular Tik Toks in Estiwar G