BSV Frohburg begins with a match against an American team in Bad Lausick in preparation. By the start of the season, the residents of Reinstadt want to have the necessary competitive strength.

happy castle Basketball players in the BSV unit began their preparations for the new season at the beginning of August. As part of the “Basketball Camp News Release” in Bad Lausick, the Fruburgh Basketball Hunters played a game against an American team on Wednesday. The team traveled from the United States to Bad Lausick with several players from the American College League and some semi-professional basketball players.

At the start of the match, the players from Reinstadt showed their respect for their opponents and quickly fell behind in the 0:14 minute due to unnecessary negligence. Unfortunately, point guard Tobias Lohsey injured his foot and was unable to continue the match.

A 13-year-old talent celebrates her debut

In the minutes that followed, BSV quickly adapted to the opponent’s physical style of play and also scored points worth watching. Above all, model athlete Sebastian Prause from Frohburg has managed to distinguish himself at this point in the game with several successful singles actions. During this phase of the game, young player Yannick Frunzki completed the first minutes of play for the BSV men’s team. The 1.90-meter-tall, 13-year-old from Bad Lausicker, who has been active against the club’s older players for years, successfully completed his first attack directly on the board using a “floater” in his hometown. Frohburg went into the first half with a margin of 20:41.

In the second half, Frohburg worked its way up to 12 points from the American team until five minutes before the end thanks to good defensive measures and other hits on the board. After the Americans took a break, they got back into the game and were able to pull back again to 20 points. Shortly before the finish, Huntsville (Alabama)-born Austin Leslie capped his powerful performance with a stunning fast performance through the Frohburg trap. The match ended 54-74 for the American team.

The season starts on September 25th

“My players were a little nervous at first, but they recovered very quickly and played a really good game from the second quarter onwards. Even the second half went to us with points. In the next few weeks we should get the competitive strength needed in more friendlies and in rehearsals so we can be as well prepared as possible for the long season. I would also like to thank Uwe Killisch and fellow American coach Sean von Rowen, who is based at Maker in Colorda, for organizing the baseball camp,” summed up Fruhberg coach Andre Muller.

The season for Reinstadt starts on September 25th at 2pm at home against SC Eintracht-Schkowitz.

By Andre Muller