Basel to clarify doubts: the first place will meet again in Switzerland

Just a month and a half ago Carlos Alcaraz He achieved the greatest success of his short career: victory over his first Grand Slam, and US Openand became number one in the world, all in one night. After that glorious day, Murcian began a tough test: he had to withstand the pressure of being at the top and being the contender to beat.

They just passed Five days from the end In New York against Roode and Alcaraz was already playing against him Jasmine Auger In the Davis Cup with Spain. He won the first set with suffering, but ended up coming back. Against a weaker competitor a priori like Sunwoo Kwon It ended up winning, but with more problems than expected (6-4, 7-6).

He didn’t play again until two weeks later, and it was hard for him to get his rhythm back. In Astana I crashed in the first round against David Goffin (5-7, 3-6). This was the first time all year that he lost a match without winning a set. The last time was the Masters 1000 in Paris in 2021, when he lost to Hugo Gaston in the round of 16 (4-6, 5-7).

In Basel, little by little

His debut at the ATP 500 Championships in Basel wasn’t exactly the best. He suffered a lot against Jack Draper, who had to beat him with more heart than head. To overcome this euphoria, Alcaraz developed his game and gradually gained sensations. Reverse Van de Zandschulp s Pablo Carino He didn’t deliver sets, and only flattened his sleeves. In addition, he once again left real details of the crack, as we have been accustomed to throughout this dreamy 2022 year.

It was necessary to raise the bar to go far in Switzerland, and realizing this, Morcian started a duel against Asturian in the quarter-finals with a big blow. He led the charge from the start, not allowing any interruptions. And besides, he left Leave such screws.

Alcaraz returns to the semi-finals of the ATP tournament, where he will face the executioner in the Davis Cup, when he made his debut against Canadian Auger-Aliassime. He spoiled the party, and now he’s going to try to stop Morcian from making another final. It’s time to continue removing doubts.

