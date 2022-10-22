Barranquilla received a visit from the UK Ambassador to strengthen alliances for bilingualism

chaired by the Mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pomarejo; the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Columbia, George Hodgson; Director of the British Council in Columbia Tom Birtwistle; In addition to teachers and students from educational institutions in the area, they have experienced an international experience enhanced by the Soy Bilingüe programme, a commitment by city authorities that allows the promotion of English language teaching and learning in public schools.

During the meeting, which took place at the Sofia Camargo de Lleras Region Educational Institute, the strengthening of relations between Barranquilla and the UK was discussed, as well as the development and advancement of a bilingual program in the city through strategies implemented in partnership with the British Council.

“Between the typical flavors of each district, the dances and questions of a cultural nature, the educational community, embassy officials and the British Council team experienced the cultural exchange, witnessing the results that the ‘Soy Bilingüe’ program has already achieved. A guide is allowed in district schools,” they said from the district mayor’s office .

In addition, students who participated this year in the English Without Borders strategy for the region and the British Council were accredited in the presence of the UK Ambassador.

Mayor Pomarejo said he was pleased with the ambassador and the coalition’s visit to standardize one of the key strategies for managing the area, such as bilingualism.

This brings us closer as a country and as a region. At the same time, it is a great social justice project for our youth because it gives all public schools the opportunity to graduate in two languages ​​in two years. It is our great commitment and finding the best possible partner, the country that is the father of the language. The most important thing the UK does is to share its experience and knowledge with us. For example, they systematically support us on how to teach English better and this is invaluable. We have an alliance with the best English language institution in the world, the British Council, which is a direct relationship between the city and the government. That toughness is what accompanies us.”The mayor said.

In turn, said the British ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson Barranquilla is a very important strategic ally of the United Kingdom. We work in different areas, such as renewable energy and infrastructure as we celebrate today: bilingualism. Our commitment to inclusion is stringent and we celebrate that the Mayor’s Office is promoting this initiative with the British Council. English and all the opportunities it offers bilingualism cannot remain exclusively in private schools, but it should be something that every boy and girl has access to.”

Simultaneously, a bilateral meeting was held between the mayor of the city and the representative of the British government, George Hodgson, to which Mayor Pomarego commented: “It is only fair to continue to promote an important relationship between the UK and Barranquilla, which we have successfully achieved with many projects already being undertaken.”

During the meeting, issues related to the city’s projects in support of the energy transition, the impact of the Pan American Games 2027, trade relations and a comprehensive bilingual plan, among others, with a view to strengthening efforts and alliances that allow for better stakes, were addressed. Cooperation and international relations.

Likewise, Pumarejo celebrated the agreement already underway with the British Council so that students, teachers and directors of official institutions in Barranquilla will continue to learn English in the coming years.