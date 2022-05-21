Barragán Archive, This was the move from Switzerland to Germany

Mexican Architect Works Archive Luis Barragán A new stage begins. After being purchased in 1995 by the Felhbaum family, owner of the Swiss furniture factory Vitra, the Barragán collection remained for two decades in Birsfelden, Switzerland, but now the drawings, photographs, books and models have been transferred to the Vitra Design Museum (VDM), in Weil am Rhein, Germany.

The Design Museum, which houses the collections of Charles, Ray Eames, Alexander Girard, Anton Lorenz, George Nelson and Verner Banton, now houses 13,500 drawings of BarganIn addition to 7,500 photographs, 3,500 negatives, 7,800 transparencies, furniture and personal items, 290 books about the architect, 54 publications collected by Barragán, newspaper and magazine articles, seven models, and a variety of notes and correspondence. as well as a photographic archive of more than two thousand pieces by Armando Salas Portugal, the architect’s collaborator.

Martin Josefi, Bargan Foundation Trustee, explains that this move was not an overnight decision, but has always been part of the foundation’s life plan. “Federica Zanco[foundation director]knew that one day we would take this step and that we would contextualize the archive outside of our small foundation,” she says.

The first task of the institution was the organization of the archive, along with this process a thorough investigation was carried out, which would result in the most complete book on the works of Luis Barragán. “It will contain more than 3,000 file references and consist of more than 2,000 pages,” Joseph details about the publication, which is nearing completion, after 20 years in the works. In this publication, Mexican academics from the Institute of Aesthetic Research in UNAMleads Luis E. Carranza, historian of architecture in Latin America and Mexico and collaborator at the Barragan Foundation (also featured in the interview).

The Foundation’s third step was to “get involved”, moving the sensitive archive 10 kilometers away to the Vitra Design Museum in Germany. This ‘achievement’, as defined by the Curator, was necessary to provide a ‘window on the Barragán con’, a smaller window in Switzerland, since the facilities and staff were not sufficient to receive as many researchers as possible. would like

This move was just a change of responsibilities. The Bargan Foundation takes a step back as the main face of the archive, but it does not disappear, it remains the owner and continues its mission,” he explains.

New in the move is that the Barragán Archive has its own space within the museum, the Barragán Gallery, which consists of the architect’s permanent exhibition room. It also has a study area, with a library, to receive researchers and for the first time an archivist entirely dedicated to the Mexican collection: Matías Bol, an art historian with training in archival science, who a year ago joined the relocation project. To get to know the file.

“Preparation is key,” the rest is simpler, and the coordinator separates about moving the sensitive archive, which in most cases can only be consulted through digital documents, for security and preservation reasons. Joseph explains that the move took a year to plan and had VDM experience with the transition, which was done in special trucks.

“It is not the same as in the fine arts, where I, as a Mexican scholar, have had to see how the architectural archive was Inpal It is transported in a wagon, heading towards the Latin American Tower, in the middle of traffic. We all try to take care of the archive with the resources we have, but this one Barragán made was a white-collar move,” compares Carranza.

On whether, in this Foundation’s “participation” move, the archive’s transfer to Mexico has been contemplated, Joseph says:

“In principle I can say no, no one called us to say ‘we bought the file back’ and no one in Mexico claimed it. So we didn’t turn down any offers. I don’t want to be evasive, I want to be very clear: this is the situation, they didn’t ask us Nobody. Technically, it has not been claimed by any institution or person.”

On whether the residency of the archive in Germany is for life, Carranza says that “the Barragán archive is in the best place it can be, it allows access and is the first step in the exhibition. We are here in the present and in the near future, but of course things can change.”

A few years ago, the Barragan Foundation was reported to have been working on digitizing the architect’s archive, but when asked about the process for this task, Joseph made it clear that the entire archive would not be digitized. It’s a job we will never finish. You have to be eclectic, you never know what could be fun,” he argues.

But who decides what is and what is not appropriate in this file? The curator says that he was aware of this unknown, but notes that due to the 20-year investigation, he and the director of the institution selected a set of documents (more than 3 thousand) that could fully summarize the work of the institution. Architect, the documents specifically forming part of the next book to be published.

“Digitization is very expensive, and perhaps if support is provided in the future, it may continue,” Carranza added.

One of the outstanding issues archivist Paul is working on is the arrangement of the photographs, as the curator explained that they are still stored in the envelopes in which they originally came, and that it is now time to move them into appropriate compartments for better preservation.



The world of the Mexican architect

Luis E. Carranza has been invited by the Barragan Foundation to present the exhibition which is being presented in the permanent room at Barragán’s new gallery.

The historian explains that their goal was to create a space where the public could learn about the work and life of the architect, but in the context of Mexican architecture. “I wanted to show a European audience that Mexican architecture is not just a single person (Barragan) but a complex of subjects.” Therefore, Carranza provides a detailed timeline spanning from the end of the 1920s to the 1980s, a time when Luis Barragán practiced architecture.

The two-level gallery contains photos of Barragán’s projects on one wall, from the most famous to the lesser-known because they date from the late period in which the architect worked with his partner Raúl Ferreira. Carranza notes that “at that time the Barragan office really had its own style, and it was known as the Barraganesque style, and they ask the office for all kinds of projects.”

Among those unbuilt and little-known projects are Chick’n Taco, a food franchise, Calvin Klein stores and home design Francis Ford Coppola, in California; On the latter a photo of the model is displayed in the gallery.

“It’s not that they are new discoveries, they are projects that have not been realized, about which there is very little information and that is why it is hardly known among the public,” Carranza explains.

The design for the Chick’n Taco project had the round shape as a protagonist, but Joseph preferred not to share the plans for the project. “It was a serious project, but it did not materialize, Barragan is no longer involved and there is little information left. Sharing one of the existing six plans will raise many questions that we will not be able to answer. We do not even know where it will be built.”

One of the centerpieces of the exhibition is a model of a sculptural space that was planned for an apartment complex in Lomas Verdes, but was not built and last displayed in 1985, when the Tamayo Museum presented an exhibition in Barragán.

Regarding the discoveries, Joseph tells that 10 years before the completion of the book, “but something new is always happening”: refers to the fact that the hobby of comparing archival documents with a colleague from the institution led to the planning of projects by this little was known, with the help of aerial photography, How to understand the true shape of the building or its exact location. “There were homes that we thought were close to the San Ángel Inn, but now we know they are closer to San Jerónimo.” However, the curators do not give more details about these new concepts, because after the discovery of a garden in the El Cobre housing unit, in Azcapotzalco, the architect’s followers gathered on the site, invading private property. “The guard told us he had never experienced anything like this before,” Carranza explains.

In addition to the book, the Barragan Foundation is working on an exhibition about Barragán, but for Josefi it is too early to give details, since negotiations are just beginning.



Armando Salas Portugal’s photograph of the inner courtyard and window of Luis Barragán’s studio in Mexico City circa 1951.

There are also sketches, such as an apartment building by Lorenzo Garza, from the trunks of the Barragán Archive.



Proposal by Mexican architect for Parque Azteca (unrealized) in Mexico City, which appears in the new space of the archive.



View of the Barragan Gallery at the Vitra Design Museum, Weil am Rhein, Germany.



A model of Francis Ford Coppola’s California home, which was never realized. The design is displayed in the German gallery.

