Barcelona visited the net before leaving the United States

The Barcelona Days away from finishing his tour United State On their last stop, the footballers stopped on Friday New York Before facing Red Bull, so they attended training Brooklyn Networks.

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Nico Gonzalez s Eric Garcia They came with a team NBA; They received custom T-shirts, and managed to shoot a basket, showing that they weren’t bad at all and that they attended Ben Simmons.

pedry s Nico They are the ones who are amazed by their basketball skills, because pedry Triple hit like Gonzalezbut the latter did it on his back and elicited applause from Networks.

It must be remembered that many players in the lineup Barcelona They are fans NBA one of them Ousmane Dembelewho after scoring two goals against Juventus Celebrate as he does Stephen Currya star Golden State.

These are from Xavi Hernandez They will face Red Bull on Saturday for their last game in the Americas, and then come back to it Spain To face cougars From Daniel Alves At Spotify Camp Nou on August 7.

