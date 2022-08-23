Barcelona: Ansu Fati, the trend in the UK

su Best Presentation of league in United kingdom To view gallery Ansu FatiOne of the greatest talents of his generation. On Sunday, for the first time, in the British country An open match from the Spanish championship was broadcast on ITVthe UK’s first free commercial television channel, was launched in 1955 as a competitor to the BBC as an independent television channel.

Broadcast the match between real community and the Barcelona Part of an agreement reached this season, it will be broadcast for three years Monthly open match Through ITV (the rest of the tournament can be watched through Premier Sports or LaLigaTV through Premier Player and Amazon Prime Video Channels).

The open “start” left some interesting data. The match had an average audience 143,000 viewerswith a peak 308000 and 1.24% share. Also, during the match Ansu Fati She was very high on the UK’s TT, hopping between 2nd and 3rd, while Lewandowski He was also in the Top10 (became 8th). In addition to, “real community” It was among the top 25 sites in the UK.

Ansu and Lewandowski were great champions in the match and did not go unnoticed by British viewers.

LaLiga audiovisual director, Melcior SolerCommenting on the deal: “UK fans have a strong emotional connection with Spain and with Spanish football in particular. This season, through our relationship with Premier Sports, we are pleased to offer more LaLiga than ever before, including aerial coverage. , access to first-class LaLigaTV content and full coverage of both divisions, LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank.”