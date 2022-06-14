Bancomat, Diners and Discover Enter the Circle – Economics and Finance

(Teleborsa) – Bancomat and Discover signed a file strategic agreement This increases the acceptance of Discover cardholders, Diners Club International and affiliated partners, all of whom are members of the Discover Global Network. This new partnership It will allow cardholders to use their cards and mobile payment tools on the ATM network All over Italy.

Italy is a very important tourist and business destination, and ranks second in Europe in terms of the number of travelers. By 2025, tourism from abroad is expected to grow by 49%with an influx of travelers from countries where cards are issued that work with the Discover Global network, including the US, Brazil, India, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and more.

This agreement – reads a note – reinforces the Discover Global Network’s strategy, which aims to expand the number of payment options available to its issuing partners, and provides consumers with a broader choice of payment methods.

“This strategic partnership with the Discover Global Network is part of Bancomat’s ongoing commitment to offering multiple payment options,” he said Alessandro Zulu, CEO of Bancomat –. “We believe it This new alliance of visitors will ensure a positive payment acceptance experience in our country, introducing new options and expanding the choice options for our banks. This strategic partnership focuses on acquisition, so that all Discover Global Network cards are accepted at merchants via the ATM network, and In the future, we will work to create new job opportunities with Discover.

“Our global payments network is built on the strength of partnerships– announced Matt Sloan, Discover Vice President of International Markets –. “Thanks to its extensive relationships with its acquirers, Bancomat provides access to 100% of merchants in Italy. The deal will benefit both merchantsand connect them to Discover Global Network cardholders, For both cardholders who regularly spend in Italy.