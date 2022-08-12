Ballon d’Or: These are the finalists – Messi is not in the top 30 – International football

Not only the finalists in European Footballer of the Year award Stick to the position. The “Golden Ball” followed suit on Friday evening, publishing a shortlist.

The Awards Ceremony of the French football magazine “France Football” will be held on 17 October in Paris.

Joshua Kimmich, Christopher Nkunko, Sadio Mane and Sebastian Haller have a chance to win the Golden Ball from the Bundesliga – as well as two pros, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, who played in Germany until the summer.

The finalists for the Yachine Trophy (Best Goalkeeper Award), the Copa Trophy for the Best Young Player, and the Women’s Ballon d’Or have also been announced.

curious: This time there will be a “forward of the year”. The award was created from scratch last year to award Robert Lewandowski a trophy. Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or.

The Argentine was not in the top 30 for the first time since 2005. His teammate Neymar was also left out.

Men’s Golden Ball

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Christopher Nkunko (France, Leipzig)

Rafael Leao (Portugal and AC Milan)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Luis Diaz (Colombia, Porto, Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern, Barcelona)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal and Manchester City)

Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Manchester City)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Heung-min Son (South Korea, Tottenham)

Fabinho (Brazil, Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich)

Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay, Benfica, Liverpool)

Harry Kane (England, Tottenham)

Mike Minnian (France, Milan)

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Germany, Chelsea, Real Madrid)

Sebastian Haller (Ivory Coast, Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Joao Cancelo (Portugal, Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia, Fiorentina, Juventus Turin)

Yachting Award, Best Goalkeeper Award

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Seville)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City)

Hugo Lloris (France, Tottenham)

Mike Minnian (France, Milan)

Edward Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

Kevin Trapp (Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt)

Copa Cup for Best Young Player

Karim Adeyemi (Germany, Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham (England, Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (France, Real Madrid)

Gavi (Spain, Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands, Ajax, Bayern Munich)

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia, Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Sporting Portugal, PSG)

Jamal Musiala (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)

Florian Wirts (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Women’s Golden Ball

Salma Pasha (France, Lyon)

Fridolina Rulfo (Sweden, Barcelona)

Vivian Midema (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City, Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Christian Endler (Chile and Leon)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany, Wolfsburg VFL)

Kadidato Diani (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Catarina Macario (USA, Lyon)

Alexia Putillas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexandra Pope (Germany, Wolfsburg)

Aitana Ponmate (Spain, Barcelona)

Wendy Renard (France and Lyon)

Alex Morgan (USA, San Diego)

Beth Meade (England, Arsenal)

Assisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Marie Antoinette Catuto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Millie Bright (Chile and Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Lyon)