Kosovo will soon apply for membership in several international organizations – the Council of Europe, Interpol and UNESCO. This was stated by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, in an interview with the Arva TV channel. “They have a very successful position in the Council of Europe and they will try to become a member of the Council of Europe, and they will get great support from European countries in this regard. Then they will try to join Interpol and UNESCO. Defeat them.” In INTERPOL and UNESCO, in the Council, Europe is very difficult for us. But their first nomination will give us the opportunity to show them that we haven’t been idle. In a few days, they will witness the withdrawal of new countries recognizing the independence of Kosovo.”

On September 4, 2020, a number of commitments were reached in Washington between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, including stopping Pristina’s attempts to apply to international organizations, as well as suspending Belgrade with various countries to withdraw recognition of Kosovo. In early August, the Kosovo parliament did not support a resolution obligating Pristina to abide by the Washington Accords. Earlier, Serbian media reported that 10 Asian and African countries are considering withdrawing recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

