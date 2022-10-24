Bagnaia is now championship leader – Rins wins in Australia – Moto GP

Alex Rains on a Suzuki. © ANSA / Jules Carrett

With former championship leader Fabio Quartararo wrong and failing to score at the Australian Grand Prix, “Bico” Bagnaia now leads the standings. Alex Rains won the race.

In an exciting race with many overtaking maneuvers and thrill to the finish, Alex Rins finally beat his rivals and took his and Suzuki’s first win of the season. Bagnaia went in on the last lap for the lead but was then overtaken by Rins and Marc Marquez on his first podium of the season.

The Spaniard struggled his way forward from midfield at the start of the race and established himself in the leading group. He had to allow Marc Marquez, Banaya and Marco Besicci, who were responsible for several of the driving changes in the last laps, to challenge him for the win. However, the masterful final round gave Rins a huge success.

The victory battle provided a real spectacle for the fans. © APA / afp / GLENN NICHOLLS

The MotoGP title battle rages on with only three races remaining. Bajnaya Quartararo topples the standings after making a mistake and falling. Bagnaia leads the standings with 233 points, followed by Quartaro (219) and Alex Espargaro (206).