Baden-Württemberg earthquake on Saturday afternoon – PF-BITS

The earthquake occurred at approximately 1:47 pm and had a provisionally measured intensity of 4.1 in the Tübingen region. Tremors were felt in large parts of Baden-Württemberg as far as northern Switzerland.

At about 1:45 pm, the ground shook briefly in large parts of Baden-Württemberg, which was also noticeable in the Pforzheim area. According to preliminary information from Google’s “Android Earthquake Alerts System”, which can detect initial earthquakes using sensors built into Android smartphones, the earthquake is located in the Hirrlingen/Rangndingen region southwest of Tubingen.

According to the first unofficial information, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.2 on the Richter scale, and the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.

The first information from the Parisian independent Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centerwhich reconstructs earthquakes based on information provided by volunteer users, already shows the first map of earthquake reports:

Report it now too The Baden-Württemberg State Office of Geology, Raw Materials and Mining announced the earthquake with an automatically generated temporary notification. The state office located the earthquake west of Hechingen in the Zollernalb region and reported a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale. This is related to the idea that the earthquake “was probably felt within a radius of about 50 km from the epicenter”. It is classified as a “moderate strong earthquake” where “minor damage cannot be ruled out”.