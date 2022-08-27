Bad weather in Bavaria: hundreds of operations in the Nuremberg-Futh region

The Eastern Free State may have come out slightly

A few thunderstorms also passed through eastern Bavaria in the late afternoon. Police operations centers recorded several lightning strikes. For example, lightning damaged a roof at Chontal in the Upper Palatinate region of the Cham. The fire department had to leave.

Lightning struck a power line in Laube, a district of Zittlarn in the Regensburg region. Here he stayed with a smoke twist. There were a total of 60 to 80 smaller operations. According to the control center in charge of the districts of Schwandorf, Amberg-Sulzbach and the city of Amberg, it was mostly a complete basement.

In Lower Bavaria, the operations center recorded a lightning strike in Eisenbach near Landshut. Burnt out power distributor from here. Nobody gets hurt. Other than that, some streets were temporarily flooded due to heavy rain, and no one was hurt here either.

Several regions nationwide have been affected

Already in the morning, many streets, cellars and underground parking lots were filled with water due to torrential rain in Bainberg in Schleswig-Holstein. From about 11:00 a.m., the Pinneberg Fire Brigade sounded the alarm to deal with several operations during the storm, a fire brigade spokesperson said. According to the information, firefighting teams from neighboring communities had to help in more than 120 basements and damaged streets.

The federal capital, Berlin, was also hit hard by the storms. Many events here have been canceled due to the storm. For example, Staatsballett Berlin had to postpone a planned boat tour of the Spree. Punk band Die Ärzte canceled a concert at Tempelhofer Field at short notice: “Warning: Due to the approaching storm, we have had to end the event for safety reasons,” the organizers announced on Friday afternoon. Two more concerts must be held on Saturday and Sunday as planned.

The Federal President must postpone the public celebration

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Bodenbender canceled their festival on Friday night to be on the safe side. “The German weather service announced that there are thunderstorms flying over Berlin,” Steinmeier told about 1,500 guests in the garden of Bellevue Palace. The head of state promised the guests who were invited to volunteer that they would be invited again next year.