Bad News! The Mexican national team will have big losses against the United States

The Mexican national team will be measured by United State Next March 24, in search of securing a ticket directly to World Cup Qatar 2022; A little more than ten days after this important meeting, Tata Martino could have lost three major pieces.

The coach of the Mexican national team will have to move his pieces because he may not have Andres Guardado, Diego Linez and Rogelio Funes More For the FIFA history of the last three-way CONCACAF octagon, in which World Cup tickets will be decided.

Last Sunday in the defeat against Atlético Madrid of Mexico Andrew saved Withdrew in the first half due to muscle problems. An injury that would call into question his participation in the duels against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador.

In addition to, Diego Linez He continues to recover from muscle problems. The U.S. youth team missed the Copa del Rey return leg against Rayo Vallecano and since that day has not seen any activity with Betis, so his invitation to Eltre will be in doubt.

Finally the attacker scratched He sustained a rectus femoris muscle injury in his right thigh, despite the fact that the northern team did not report when he would be out of action, they spared that he would not make it to the duel against the United States.

Among the names that will replace these victims Santiago Jimenez, Osvaldo Rodriguez and Julio Cesar Dominguez.

