Backsliding, The Unstated Truths Between Grant and Kidman

ROME, 06 January – Already from the title it can be concluded that at the heart of the story there will be the fall of a seemingly perfect family unit, formed by Grace Fraser, psychologist (Nicole Kidman), Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) an oncologist who saves children and their only son, played by Noah Gobi Little. The Undoing is the HBO series of events that stunned American and UK viewers, with record numbers surpassing even the first season of Throne of Swords. Set in the exclusive Upper East Side in Manhattan, the series is a thrilling family drama with a psychological thriller setting that will debut January 8 at 9.15 PM on Sky Atlantic and air on Now TV. From the same date, all six episodes will be available on demand on Sky and broadcast on Now Tv starting at 6.00. Created by David E. Kelley – behind the success of Ally McBeal and Big Little Lies, which earned him an Emmy Award – and directed by Academy Award-winning director Susan Bear, The Undoing – Truths Untold tells about a wealthy family that looks perfect. Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan (Grant) live the life many would envy their position. She, a wealthy New Yorker and a successful psychotherapist, a charming Englishman and a pediatric oncologist, not only represent the ideal couple but also a united couple. Nothing seems to affect their twenty-year strong union, but one day, after the brutal murder of Elena Alves (Italian actress Matilda de Angelis), the mother of a Henry’s schoolmate, Jonathan suddenly disappeared as well, and began to sow some suspicion into both Community of the most prestigious educational institution and in the police. From here begins the plunge into the social and media abyss of the Frasers, who suddenly start to look at them. (handle).

