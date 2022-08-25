Bachelet admits strong pressure not to publish report on China

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, acknowledged Thursday that the pressure not to publish a report on human rights in China was too strong, but stressed that none of this would dissuade her body from revealing it.

The report focuses on the human rights situation of the Uyghurs, a minority settled in the northwestern Xinjiang province that the Chinese government has suppressed for decades because it considers it a breeding ground for extremism, to the point that it was discovered in 2018. It had set up massive internment camps to “re-educate” them.

Bachelet admitted that she had received a letter signed by forty countries asking her not to publish the report that her office had been preparing for two years on this situation, which was delayed when the Chinese government accepted the visit of the High Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. country last May.

According to Bachelet, this visit was a priority because it was a unique opportunity to see closely what is happening in the country and to communicate directly with Uighur relatives who were or are in these concentration camps.

At the same time, the High Commissioner said she had held “a huge number of meetings” with representatives of countries that had asked them to publish the said report as soon as possible, which she promised several months ago to do before ending her mandate. At the head of the largest international human rights structure, which expires on the 31st.

At a press conference in which she assessed her management, Bachelet noted that comments made by the Chinese government on the report are under review, a common procedure for this type of publication by which it seeks to correct inaccuracies or evaluate measures that may not have been taken into account.

“The issues (in the report) are serious and are being thoroughly analyzed,” Bachelet said, after confirming that she would try to make good on her promise to reveal it before she said goodbye to her position.

He stressed that “pressure will not determine how things will be.”

