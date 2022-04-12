Azimut moves to Piazza Afari after undergoing a new operation in the USA

Milan (Finanza.com)

Azimut, an independent asset management firm active in Europe, announced that it has achieved, through its US subsidiary Azimut Alternative Capital Partners (AACP), its fourth acquisition in the US private markets sector by acquiring a minority stake in BroadLight holding. Founded in 2021, BroadLight is a private equity firm that specializes in investments in high-growth and innovative companies in the technology and consumer sectors.

The transaction involves AACP’s purchase of a 10% stake in BroadLight and the equity capital will be used as working capital to invest in the team and in the development of the company’s structure. As stated in the company’s memo, the AACP investment will not involve any change in BroaLight’s strategy, management, investment process or day-to-day operations.

With the acquisition of a stake in BroadLight, AACP Partners’ combined assets in the alternatives sector have reached more than $12 billion.

“This agreement marks Azimut’s fourth operation in private markets in the US in just over 24 months of activity,” comments Gabriel Bly, CEO of Azimut – “Our goal is to continue to increase our skills in this sector, offering unique and innovative products. to our clients all over the world. Today, the group manages more than $5 billion in the real economy, equivalent to about 9% of our total assets under management, with a goal of reaching and exceeding 15% by 2024. We are pleased to have found partners like BroadLight who will partner with us to help us reach that goal. And, as with other subsidiaries, we will launch the vehicles through our Luxembourg platform, further strengthening Azimut’s distribution capabilities.”

Meanwhile, shares of Azimut Holding, listed in the Euronext Milan division of the Italian stock exchange, rose 0.5%, to find itself at €20.27 per share.