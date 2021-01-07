Avari Square in the ascendant, see the ballot in Georgia. Exploit by Buzzi Unicem, Unicredit follows

Piazza Affari is making a comeback in the Epiphany session, along with other European listings, in an attempt to bounce back after yesterday’s lows. Since the first exchanges Ftse Mib Index A move above par and after the start represents a 0.6% advance in the 22346 region. To support exchanges The Democratic advantage in the Senate elections in Georgia, Which will determine the political balance in the United States Congress.

The Democratic Party won one of the two seats at stake in Georgia for the US Senate and appears to be able to win the second seat as well, so as to take effective control of the US Senate, making it easier to implement the plans of the future president. Joe Biden. According to preliminary results, Democratic candidate Rafael Warnock won against Republican MP Kelly Loeffler, while another Democrat, John Usooff, is said to have a slight advantage over Republican David Purdue. You will know the final results within the day.

Among the titles of the Milan list, Exploits by Buzzi Unicem Which rises to the top of the Ftse Mib with a jump of nearly 6%. Also good Saipem, Which is continuing its run up 2.6%, after OPEC + confirmed production level for February, but Saudi Arabia will add 1 million barrels per day of cuts. Also appeared UniCredit, Which rose by 3%, in the wake of some press rumors, according to which the bank at Gae Aulenti Square has submitted a request to increase the share capital on Mps. On the other side instead it slides down Diasurin With a 3.8% thud. Very bad nexl e My Recordings Both show -2%.