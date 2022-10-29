More than 370 police officers will guard the Municipal Stadium in Concepción to monitor the security of Don Omar’s concert. The security loops will operate from 09:00 AM and it will not be possible to enter Collao and Tegualda Streets and General scar Bonilla Street by car.

The Presidential delegate, Daniela Dresdner, made an inspection visit to Concepcion Municipal Stadium, Ester Rua Rebolido, Where on a Puerto Rican Saturday, without age.

The event was prepared more than a month in advance by the party’s security officials.

To do this, various security measures will be taken on Saturday from 09:00 in the morning, such as cutting off traffic in the streets around the stadium, where there will be security rings.

In this regard, the delegate of Dresdner called on the audience to cooperate to avoid crowding.



The The Colonel of the Carabineros, Juan Ulloa, He explained that no one will be able to enter the blocks surrounding the stadium, except for those present, residents or heading to the bus station, who will be escorted by police officers.

The Vice Mayor of Concepción, Aldo Mardones, Highlight the event, which is the first of these characteristics since 2018.

370 police officers will be responsible for protecting the security of this event which, according to the municipality of Concepción, will be a model for the continuation of mega events next year.