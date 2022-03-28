Austria and the United States are investigating reports of “Havana Syndrome” among officials

VIENNA – Austria and the United States said on Saturday they were investigating reports that US diplomats and other officials in Vienna had developed a condition similar to “Havana syndrome”.

US senators said in May that the government was investigating an apparent increase in mysterious targeted energy attacks amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents in the United States.

The unsolved attacks caused illness and even brain damage to American diplomats and intelligence officials in Cuba, China, Russia and other countries.

Moscow is suspected of being behind it, although its mechanism has not yet been explained. Scientists speculated that the attacks came from pulsed microwaves.

Since the first attacks in Cuba were reported in 2016, scientists and doctors in China have been debating the causes and effects, without a unifying conclusion.

New Yorker On Friday, I reported that since Joe Biden took office earlier this year, about two dozen US intelligence officials, diplomats and other government officials in Vienna have reported problems similar to “Havana syndrome.”

Austria’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it was “working with the US authorities on a joint investigation consistent with our role as a host country.”

“We take this information very seriously (…) The safety of the diplomats who were sent to Austria and their families is our top priority,” he said, without elaborating.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said it is vigorously investigating reports of potentially unexplained health incidents in the US embassy community in Vienna or wherever they have been reported.

“All employees who reported potential health injuries were promptly and appropriately treated and cared for,” the director added.

Among other things, the United States has already established a team of medical experts who can solve these problems around the world and work to “better protect against these events in the future,” he added.

Austria hosts a large group of foreign diplomats who serve in many United Nations agencies and other international organizations based in Vienna.