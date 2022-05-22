Australia’s elected ruler promises policy change | world | Dr..

Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday (05.22.2022) that he will meet individually with the leaders of the United States, Japan and India in Tokyo one day after being sworn in.

“It allows us to send a message to the world that there is a new government,” he told reporters after the center-left Labor Party was declared the winner of Saturday’s elections.

“There will be policy changes, particularly with regard to climate change and our relationship with the world on these issues,” said the 59-year-old leader, who promised to speed up Australian actions to reduce carbon emissions.

Albanese said he and his key team members will be sworn in on Monday.

The next day he promised to attend the Tokyo Summit of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

In that meeting, Albanese said he will meet individually with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and India’s Narendra Modi.

“Tonight, the Australian people have voted for change. I am honored to win and honored to have this opportunity to serve,” Albanese said before confirming that the main task of his cabinet team would be to unite with Australians.

Foreign Policy

“Every parent wants the next generation more than they ever have, and I hope my journey in life will inspire Australians to reach for the stars,” he said.

One of the sections that featured his Labor Party proposal in the campaign was the foreign policy section. Albanese vowed to rebuild strained relations with France, which Morrison angered by scrapping a $90 billion submarine deal in favor of the so-called “AUKUS Security Agreement” with the United States and Britain.

Indeed, in the international reaction chapter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first foreign leader to congratulate Albanese on his victory.

“Our countries have a long history and a bright future together. As thriving, like-minded democracies, we work every day to make the world a better, safer, greener and more prosperous place,” he said in a statement.

“As we reap the fruits of our Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, the AUKUS Partnership, and the unparalleled closeness between the British and Australian people, we do so knowing that the only distance between us is geography,” he added.

mg (afp, dpa)