Pedro Castillo received credentials from the Australian ambassador at the end of March. | Photo: Presidency of the Republic

Australian Ambassador to Peru, Mary Ringland, The fans of the Peruvian national football team have been described as the most famous in the world for their continuous support for the team that will play on Monday, from 1 pm, a play-off against Australia to determine their qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“Here in Peru, I see a country united in this passion for football, like another religion. With the most famous fans in the world‘,” the Australian diplomat said last Friday in comments to RPP.

Mary Ringland Show his approval for the rematch Heading to the World Cup in Qatar 2022 was not developed in our country, which means supporting the national team fans here could have upset the balance by putting pressure on Australian players.

“Australia is the country of athletes and we share it with PeruThe ambassador commented and added that after Monday’s result, the most important thing is that sport unites the two peoples.

As mentioned by 500 Australians live in Peru The vast majority of them are married to Peruvians, so, as mentioned, you will break the hearts of many families during the match.

On the other hand, he talked about the good trade relations between the two countries, and noted that Australia imports cocoa and coffee to Peru. Excellent quality“.

Australia’s ambassador to Peru: “We are facing the most famous fans in the world.” | Video: RPP

It must be remembered that on September 24, 2018 in London, it was Peru fan win – win FIFA “The Best” award for the best fans in the world For his continuous support to his team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At the time, more than 40,000 Peruvians traveled to Russia to watch Blanqueroga’s participation in the World Cup, the first in Peru in 36 years.

Peru and Australia will face each other on Monday, June 13 from 1:00 PM (Peruvian time) in Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium The stage that was Built in 2003, initially for about 20 thousand spectators. Although now, having been redesigned in 2020, the complex has the capacity to accommodate 40 thousand people.

a program

from peru vs australia

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

– Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

– United States (Miami): 2:00 p.m

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 pm.

Uruguay: 3:00 pm.

Brazil: 3 p.m

– Spain: 8:00 pm.

Moving the qualifiers to the World Cup will be responsible for signals from Latina Television (Channel 2 and 702 HD), Movistar Deportes (Channel 3 and 703 HD) and DirecTV Sports.

Read on: