Australian penalty kicks condemn Spain at Hockey World Cup | Sports

Laura Barrios can’t beat goalkeeper Bartram. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

The song will not be heard anymore my big night, Rafael, through the stadium’s public address after Spain’s goals. Nor the fashion-forward Maquinera version that danced several times each day. Xantal would not continue to play her music in the dressing room despite the fact that her companions affectionately scolded her, a quarrel that she entered into with Mel gladly to end everyone with laughter. Gigi Oliva and Maria Lopez, the captain, they will stop giving their advice, maintaining order and instructing the young women, who have been around so much after the generational change that took place in the team. Nothing will follow because Australia, third in classificationstay in red sticks World Cup with two goals from a penalty kick.

The youngsters, in particular, looked like they were playing against Spain from the start, the team that hesitated in simple passes, who preferred to wrap up rather than try to play on the opposite court as required in their style book. Australia’s Jauja, who pressed well and cornered the opponent, always had a smile on his face because two minutes later he celebrated with a penalty. It was for something, because Renee Taylor fired a knockout that slipped from the center of the goal and that Mel couldn’t stop From the intertwined players in front of him.

A slap in the face for Spain, which was reconfigured with counter-attacks, with vertical passes that barely deserved a goal. Like the one that Clara Ycart pulled from the roots for Beatriz Pérez, a springboard that led to a one-on-one showdown by Laura Barrios against goalkeeper Bartram, a giant to reduce spaces on its way out. Spain also enjoyed two penalty kicks, shots by Xantal that Bartram shot with stops Blinks.

Without goals to celebrate, Spain’s problems were piling up, Lucia Jimenez Candela Michias received two balls (one at the wrist and the other at the ankle) while the green card was left by Begonia Garcia. red sticks For two minutes while the offender threw her hands on her face as she sat on the punishment seat as if she wanted to hold back her tears, a sign of nervousness and inexperience. The opposite of what happened to physical Australia, so exciting with their defensive net – they’ve only scored one goal in the tournament – as discreetly moving the ball to get past the area, and even intimidating with a shot from Greiner a mile collapsed in time. Chloroform is good for the Spanish game before reaching the break.

The second half did not start well for Spain, who had to take refuge in their own court because Xantal was sent off for five minutes (yellow card) due to a struggle. Although the competitors’ pressure did not waver even when the forces were tied, Australia continued with its throttle pressure, with a quick match pushed on the flanks to finish indoors. Thus, he got a new penalty kick and a new goal from Renee Taylor. The axe blow that didn’t dampen Spain in the final quarter, proud and aware that the championship was slipping away, as well as the fight for medals. He got a penalty and executed it poorly to prove that they would soon leave the Cándido de Terrassa, where the onomatopoeic sounds of the youngest were repeated to everyone’s laughter, as secrets were exchanged in the chambers of the veterans, Where were Ping Pong and Foosball matches held?and even FIFA and Formula 1 in Play Station. Spain is out of the World Cup, but it has a team for the future.

