Australian Open winner serving in Halle

On his way to the final, Kyrgios/Kokinakis saw top seed Croatians Matt Pavic and Nikola Mektic in the doubles, in the singles, the 26-year-old – currently 74th – lost in the second round to the current number two in the world rankings, Daniil Medvedev, He managed to do so, but won a set despite his injury.

“At Nick Kyrgios, we have been able to win a player in the Terra Wortmann Open and he is always able to beat the best players, even if he is not among the top 50 players in the world rankings,” says Tournament Director Ralph Weber. Statistics show that Kyrgios is not afraid of the big names: Kyrgios won against all of the “Big Three” (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic) in the first meeting. Even John McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam winner and Kyrgios Laver Cup captain at “Team World,” recently endorsed the “terrible kid” as “the greatest talent of the past 10 years.”

In addition to his serve and unorthodox style of play at times, Kyrgios’ quality on grass – he reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 19 – is a reason why he is counted among the 29 title contenders at the 29th Terra Wortman Open. . The Australian confirms: “Even if I didn’t play in Halle myself, I heard a lot about the good atmosphere there and I am very happy to try it myself for the first time. The fact that there is an audience again makes it even better.”

In addition to Kyrgios, tournament director Weber expects Hubert Hurkacz to be from Poland. After Daniil Medvedev (ATP 2), Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (Germany/ATP 4), super talent Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada/ATP 10) and shooting star Yannick Sener (Italy/ATP 12), the 25-year-old pole (ATP 11) He is already the fifth top twelve player on the ATP Tour to commit to the Hall of Fame Tournament.

Another confirmation: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz will play for the Winner’s Cup in Halle. Photo: Matthew Schulz

Hurkacz entered the big tennis arena a year ago by winning the Miami Masters. At the end of 2021, he managed to jump to ninth in the world rankings for the first time and qualified for the season finale in Turin. He connects positive memories of Haley with last year’s doubles competition in particular: Hurkacz reached the final alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), but lost to Kevin Krawetz and Horia Tekao.

