Australian Open: Top stars show no weakness at the start

After her impressive win, in which she was only on the field for 54 minutes, Barty had to deal with a second-round playoff as well. The 25-year-old local champ meets Italian Lucia Bronzetti. Osaka, who beat Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3 in 68 minutes of the first round, will play American Madison Pringle, who beat Dagana Gastremska (United Kingdom) 6-1, 0-6, 5-0, and also benefited from the resignation. from her opponent.

The Japanese retired from tennis after the US Open last September and took a longer break. Previously, Osaka had publicly revealed her depression. At the beginning of January, the 24-year-old returned to the tour after a four-month hiatus, and the top seed is currently only 14th in the rankings.

Clear victories for Barty and Osaka World number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka celebrated clear victories at the start of the Australian Open.

Maria Scari had to fight a little more. The Greek, seeded number five, beat Germany’s Tatiana Maria 6-4, 7-6. On the other hand, young American stars Cori Gauff and Sophia Kenin have already been left out. The 17-year-old Gauff lost to China’s Wang Qiang 4:6 2:6. Kenin, the 2020 Melbourne champion, lost to fellow American Madison Keys in straight runs. Austria is not represented in the individual competitions of the Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal begins the title hunt with a smooth victory

Nadal defeated American Marcos Giron in 1:49 hours 6:1 6:4 6:2. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who won the tournament in 2009, is the only former Australian Open champion in the men’s field. The fifth in the world rankings was held off for several months last year due to a foot injury. In preparation for the Australian Open, Nadal made a perfect return by winning the tournament in Melbourne.

Nadal celebrates the return of the Grand Slam Rafael Nadal has been able to celebrate an impressive comeback at the Australian Open seven months after his Grand Slam break. The 35-year-old beat American Marcus Jeron in the first round.

At a Grand Slam tournament there, he could take advantage of the absence of world number one Novak Djokovic. And his opponent in the second round was German Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated Australian Thansi Kokinakis 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Like Djokovic, Nadal has already collected 20 titles in the top four tournaments. The Serbian winner, last year’s winner, left Melbourne on Sunday after the Australian Federal Court rejected his appeal to have his visa revoked because he did not have a coronavirus vaccine.

Zverev also made his mandatory assignment against fellow German Daniel Altmaier in three sets, but ran into more trouble. The three-time Olympic seeded champion won in 2:38 hours 7-6 (7/3) 6-1 7-6 (7/1), his closest rival being Australian John Millman, who beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6:16 6. – 3, 4-6, 7-5 won.