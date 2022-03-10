Australian Open: Tim Putz fails in the quarter-finals | hessenschau.de

The semi-final dream exploded: Frankfurt doubles specialist Tim Putz and partner Michael Venus were eliminated from the Australian Open. The match against the Australian duo was hot.

For Tim Putz, this year’s Australian Open is over. The doubles specialist from Frankfurt, who played well in last year’s Davis Cup, failed in the quarter-finals with his New Zealand partner Michael Venus. The duo lost 7-5 6-3 3-6 to crowd-favorite Australian duo Nick Kyrgios/Tanasi Kokinakis on Tuesday.

The match in Melbourne was characterized by a very hot atmosphere. The audience loudly supported the Australian doubles. After a match with harassment between serving and applause for double fouls, Pütz and Venus lost after 2:16 hours. Kyrgios in particular continued to whip the crowd with sprawling gestures.

Pütz: “He’s not athletic”

Pütz asserted that he did not play well with his partner, but “didn’t like the atmosphere very much,” he said, “and I also think that’s a very good thing. Tennis is entertainment, but that’s closed off a lot.” But there are no real rules for these situations, the referee did her best.

The 34-year-old confirmed that Kyrgios in particular has gone too far: “It was hard there, what he does between the first and second serve has nothing to do with entertainment. It’s unsportsmanlike.”

There is no German player there anymore

With the end of the Davis Cup player, there were no longer any German players in the doubles competition. Pütz and Venus finished sixth in the first Grand Slam of the season. Wildcard holders Kokinakis and Kyrgios racked up a surprise streak of victories, having beaten first-round Croatian Wimbledon and Olympic champion Nikola Mektic and Pavic.