Australian Open: Mladenovic and Dodig win mixed titles in Australia

Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig held the trophy after their victory. Photo: Andy Brownbell/AFP/DBA





Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig win their first mixed Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The Franco-Croatian duo defeated Australian duo Jimmy Forlis and Jason Kobler 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne on Friday.

In the men’s doubles, the Australians will certainly be able to celebrate their home win in the Grand Slam on Saturday as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokinakis meet Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the Australian final. In the singles, Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty could pick the winner on Saturday against surprise American Danielle Collins.

