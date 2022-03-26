Australian Open: Medvedev beat Kyrgios-Murray out of sport

Daniil Medvedev defeated Nick Kyrgios in the second round. Photo: Dean Lewins/AAP/dpa





The duel between Medvedev and Kyrgios was a popcorn match. The Australian Tennis Show ended at the Australian Open. There were many surprises for the women.

MELBOURNE – US Open winner Daniil Medvedev defied the atmosphere at Nick Kyrgios tennis show and secured his Australian Open title.

The second in the world standings won the second round match against the Australian in Melbourne 7:6 (7:1), 6:4, 4:6, 6:2. Kyrgios, known as a provocateur and entertainer, entertained the audience at the night session of Rod Laver Stadium Arena, which was about half full, served amazing crowds with Medvedev.

“I came here to win the match and I’m glad I did,” Medvedev said. It wasn’t easy because he also considered the crowd’s shouts to be booed against him – even between the first and second transmissions.

Medvedev is the highest-ranked player in the Australian Open due to the absence of the Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic and is considered one of the favorites to win the title. In the round of 16 clash, the 25-year-old will face Dutchman Botkek van de Zandschulp, who defeated Sauerland’s Jan-Lennard Struve in the first round.

Leave Murray

Two days after his emotional victory in the first round, former world number one Andy Murray retired. The 34-year-old Scot lost to Japanese seed Taro Daniel in three sets 4:6, 4:6, 4:6.







Murray was wrestled by Georgian Nikolos Basilashvili in five sets and about four hours. It was an emotional comeback after Murray announced his retirement in 2019 due to ongoing hip issues. After surgery, the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic champion is back.

At the Australian Open, the Scotsman reached the final five times but was never able to win the title. Last year, Murray missed Melbourne due to coronavirus infection. This time share thanks to the wildcard.

Surprises for the ladies

There were two big women’s surprises with US Open winner Emma Raducano and world number three Garbine Muguruza failing. 19-year-old Raducano lost 4:6, 6:4, 3:6 against the world number 98. Danka Kovinic from Montenegro. Radocano is now coached by Angelique Kerber’s former coach, Turbine Peltz.

Former Australian Open finalist Muguruza lost from Spain 3-6, 3-6 to unseeded France’s Alize Cornet. In addition to former Wimbledon and French Open winner Muguruza, another top ten player had to give up all hope: world number seven Anett Kontaveit of Estonia lost to 19-year-old Dane Clara Towson just 2:6, 4:6.