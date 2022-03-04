Australian Open first round – Tishman effective with his first win in Melbourne – Sports

Jill Tishman (WTA 34) in the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

The Swiss team defeated Croatia’s Petra Martic (WTA 57) 6:3, 6:3.

In the second round, Teichmann meets Victoria Azarenka (WTA 25).

Belinda Bencic also won her opening match.

On the third attempt it worked for Jill Tishman. After the 24-year-old failed on the starting mission in the last two editions of the Australian Open, Tishman has always been in control of the match in a duel with Petra Martic, with the exception of the starting stage. After 1:14 I used my first match point.

From a Swiss point of view, the game could not have started worse. Tishman gave up her serve at the start of the match. But Tishman’s response was swift and impressive to the early setback. The left-hander got the break again and took Martic’s serve for the second time when it was 3:2. The lead was enough to win the first round.

Now against the two-time winner in Melbourne

In the second group, Tishman had only one problem. The Swiss, ranked 34th in the world, topped a break and faced 3 break balls in the sixth game, but he saved all of them. After that it was all about resisting her Croatian opponent. Tishman was impressed with her efficiency in her first win. The woman from Biel got a total of 4 break balls and used them all.

In the second round, Tishman meets former world number one Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian No. 24 has won twice in Melbourne (2012, 2013).



