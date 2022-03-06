Australian Open, Day 1 of the Tournament – Bencic and Tishman in Monday’s match – Sports

Belinda Bencic plays her first match of the tour in Melbourne against Kristina Mladenovic at the start of today’s session.

Bencic’s match against the 28-year-old Frenchman begins Monday night at 1:00am CET at the Kia Arena, the fourth largest stadium at the Australian Open. The world number 91 has been a problem for Bencic (WTA 22) in the past. Mladenovic, who leads 4:3 head-to-head, won his last head-to-head duel in Rome in May 2021 – albeit on the sand.

With Gilles Teichmann (WTA 34), another Swiss woman takes part in the first day of the tournament. The 24-year-old will meet Croatia’s Petra Martic (WTA 57) on Court 8. The match is set to be the fourth after women’s and men’s singles, so it should start at 06:00 CET at the earliest. Tishman and 30-year-old Martic never met on tour.

Watch the Bencic – Mladenovic match on Monday evening at 1:00 am on srf.ch/sport and in the SRF Sport app. From 11:00 in the morning the rematch will be broadcast on SRF Zwei. This is followed by the recording of the Teichmann – Martic game. All other games are available directly in Eurosport Player.

