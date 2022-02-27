Australian Open: A scary record, Kohlschreiber brawls: Where are the offspring?

Twelve Germans, 11 out: With Philip Kohlschreiber knocked out, Alexander Zverev was Germany’s only third-round hopeful at the Australian Open.

Philip Kohlschreiber worked ruthlessly during his full day. “It was just complete crap today,” said the veteran after his sustained performance in the second round of the Australian Open, feeling he was on the court wearing “two shoes on the left”. And ruthlessly, the 38-year-old put his finger in the wound due to the German’s poor performance in Melbourne.

Twelve German players got their start in tennis – but only Olympic champion Alexander Zverev took part in the third round of individual competitions. “Of course Sasha is always a ray of hope that tears everything apart,” Kohlschreiber said after the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. But behind Zverev, who is battling qualifier Radu Albot (Moldova) for the Round of 16 on Friday, it looks bad.

“If you look at it realistically, it’s bad for the number of people who play tennis in Germany,” Kohlschreiber complained, “too few followers. You just have to ask decisively why that is the case.” Zverev was the only German in the third round in Melbourne last year.

Women have been doing poorly since 1977

“It’s very little, both in men’s and women’s tennis,” Kohlschreiber said. The women’s trio around Angelique Kerber had already bid farewell to the first round at the Australian Open. It was the worst performance since 1977, when there were no German players at all.

“From a German point of view, this is, of course, sad and, of course, disappointing,” Barbara Rittner, director of training for women and young women at the German Tennis Federation, told Eurosport. At least five of the nine starters made it to the second round among the men.

Whether Kohlschreiber will continue to make his contribution next year is questionable. “At 38, I no longer see myself having to be there for the next few years,” Augsburger said. Against Bautista Agut, who was 15, he only ran behind him and got a swatter in just 1:28 hours. It couldn’t be worse than that,” Kohlschreiber said.

Old Songs Without Chance – Kids Are Missing

The three German players, Kerber, Andrea Petkovic and Tatjana Maria, are 34 years old. “We’ve had some great talent in less than 20 years,” Rittner noted. But there is a gap in the near future. More importantly, Zverev has repeatedly hid Germany’s meager balance sheet. “It gives those behind it space and time to develop,” Rittner said.

After the forced departure of world number one Novak Djokovic, Hamburg became a hot contender for the title. However, Zverev warned his third-round opponent Albot. “He’s a very fit person,” said third in the world rankings. In the only encounter so far at the 2019 US Open, Albot challenged the best German player in five sets.

“During that time I played five sets against many opponents,” Zverev said with a laugh. “One of my favorite themes was to play five sets maybe in an unnecessary way. That’s why I hope I can finish the match well.” And all the German tennis team hopes with him.